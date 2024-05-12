Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.1 %

TMCI stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

