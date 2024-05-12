Treasure Global (TGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.35. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 723.98% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 million.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of Treasure Global stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Treasure Global has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

