Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.72

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 38363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

