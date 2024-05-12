Truist Financial Corp Sells 22 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,973,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,750.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7,110.89. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

