Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.04

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 17737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $600.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.