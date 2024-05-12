TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TXO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Trading Up 4.0 %

TXO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $638.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.18.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,611,107.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,878 shares of company stock worth $2,149,284.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.66%.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.