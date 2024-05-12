Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $486.43

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $486.43 and last traded at $486.43, with a volume of 16409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

