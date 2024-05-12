Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

TYRA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $124,736 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

