U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.