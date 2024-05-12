UBS Group Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $158.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

