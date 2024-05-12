Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.78.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

