Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

