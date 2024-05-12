Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

Valneva stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.