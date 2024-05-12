VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.88

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 5549760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 44,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 175.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

