Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.69

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 1023884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 412,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

