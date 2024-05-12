Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $239.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.73 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

