Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $68.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VERA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,727,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

