Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Vericel has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,805.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

