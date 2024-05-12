VerifyMe (VRME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

VerifyMe Company Profile



VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

