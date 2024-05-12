Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 262,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

