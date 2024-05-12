Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Confluent worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 82.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 824,436 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

