Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $206.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $206.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

