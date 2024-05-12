VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.79

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 17813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $878.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,999.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

