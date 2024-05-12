Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $887.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $21,780,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,195,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

