Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

