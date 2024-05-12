Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,195,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

