Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

