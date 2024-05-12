VOXX International (VOXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

