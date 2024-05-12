VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. VSE has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

