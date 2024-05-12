W Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

