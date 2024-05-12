Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 411,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,392,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 431,244 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

