Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.38% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $911.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 442,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $124,736. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

