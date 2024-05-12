Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.91

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 1700193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.