Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$11.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

