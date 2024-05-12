Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

