Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after buying an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 494,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

