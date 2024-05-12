Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 895,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

