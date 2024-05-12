Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.32. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.