ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 624,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIMV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZimVie Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIMV opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $454.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.17. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Stories

