Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $827,655. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

