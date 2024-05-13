1,359 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Get ARM alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at 108.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 91.76. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 91.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.