462 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $5,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $162.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

