Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 310,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

ANF opened at $129.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

