Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Alamos Gold worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

