Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.