Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $76.52 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

