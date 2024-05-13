Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %
ALSN opened at $76.52 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
