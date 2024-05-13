ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ATRenew Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. ATRenew has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATRenew will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
