Barclays Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

