Barclays Boosts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

