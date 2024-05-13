Barclays Cuts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $14.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.
MacroGenics Price Performance
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
